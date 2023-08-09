Catholic World News

Ethiopian bishops plead for peace

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ethiopia have issued a call for an end to violence between government troops and local Fano militias in the northern Amhara region, pleading instead for dialogue between the opposing sides.



Recent confrontations in Amhara threaten to escalate into the sort of bloody civil war that devastated the neighboring Tigray region from 2020 to 2022, the bishops said. Both regions face acute food shortages, which have been exacerbated by the conflicts.

