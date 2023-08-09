Catholic World News

Vermont pregnancy-help centers challenge new gag law

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pregnancy-help centers in Vermont have filed a suit challenging the constitutionality of a new law that would bar them from offering women information about alternatives to abortion.



The law—a response to the charge that the centers “mislead” pregnant women—would prohibit the centers from offering non-medical services and counseling.

