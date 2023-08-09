Catholic World News

India: priest faces charges for denying Hindu ‘god’

August 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Goa is facing criminal charges for “hurting Hindu sentiments” after being quoted as saying that the 17th-century Hindu king Chatrapati Shivaji “was a national hero but not a god.”



The remark by Father Bolmax Pereira, made during a homily, brought out Hindu nationalists to demonstrate outside the local station demanding his arrest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!