Catholic World News

Malta archdiocese announces $9.7M deficit

August 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Malta Today

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Malta, led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna since 2015, announced an €8.8 million ($9.7 million) deficit for 2022.



Malta’s government provides 36% of the archdiocese’s income. The archdiocese’s expenditures rose significantly in 2022, from €48.5 million ($53.2 million) in 2021 to €55.8 million ($62.5 million).



In addition, the archdiocese suffered investment losses of €5.2 million ($5.7 million).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!