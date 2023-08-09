Malta archdiocese announces $9.7M deficit
August 09, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Malta, led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna since 2015, announced an €8.8 million ($9.7 million) deficit for 2022.
Malta’s government provides 36% of the archdiocese’s income. The archdiocese’s expenditures rose significantly in 2022, from €48.5 million ($53.2 million) in 2021 to €55.8 million ($62.5 million).
In addition, the archdiocese suffered investment losses of €5.2 million ($5.7 million).
