Ohio voters reject Issue 1

August 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: By a 56.6%-43.4% margin, Ohio voters rejected Issue 1, a ballot initiative that would have raised the threshold for voter approval of future constitutional amendments from 50% to 60% (CWN coverage).



In November, Ohio voters will vote on a pro-abortion ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion in the state constitution. Pro-life advocates who favored Issue 1 were manifestly concerned that the pro-abortion amendment will pass by a simple majority in November.

