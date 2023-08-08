Federal appeals court upholds Connecticut’s repeal of religious vaccination exemption
August 08, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the constitutionality of the State of Connecticut’s 2021 repeal of a religious exemption from mandated vaccinations.
“Neither Supreme Court precedent nor this Court’s jurisprudence allows a court to so summarily cast aside the fundamental constitutional right of individuals to the free exercise of religion,” Judge Joseph Bianco wrote in his dissent from the 2-1 decision.
