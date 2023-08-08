Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Connecticut’s repeal of religious vaccination exemption

August 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the constitutionality of the State of Connecticut’s 2021 repeal of a religious exemption from mandated vaccinations.



“Neither Supreme Court precedent nor this Court’s jurisprudence allows a court to so summarily cast aside the fundamental constitutional right of individuals to the free exercise of religion,” Judge Joseph Bianco wrote in his dissent from the 2-1 decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!