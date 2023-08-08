Catholic World News

El Salvador archbishop launches sainthood process for Jesuits slain in 1989

August 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on La Prensa Gráfica

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas of San Salvador has announced the opening of the sainthood process for Father Ignacio Ellacuría, SJ, rector of the Central American University, and seven others murdered at the university in 1989.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!