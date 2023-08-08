Catholic World News

West African bishops express spiritual closeness to people of Niger following coup

August 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of RECOWA [the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa] expressed “solidarity and spiritual closeness” to the people of Niger following a coup d’état.



The West African nation of 24.5 million (map) is 96% Muslim and 3% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!