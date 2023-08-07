Catholic World News

Judge halts law that would restrict Illinois pro-life pregnancy centers

August 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has temporarily halted enforcement of Illinois legislation targeting crisis pregnancy centers.

“Speaking common pro-life views as part of a pregnancy help ministry, or failing to speak the State’s pro-abortion views on hotly disputed issues, is [now] illegal under state law, on pain of crippling fines, injunctions, and attorney fees,” the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, a network of pregnancy help centers, stated in its lawsuit against the State of Illinois.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

