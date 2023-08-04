Catholic World News

Vatican officials spying on each other

August 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Recent developments at the Vatican—most notably the long-running financial-misconduct trial—have provided unmistakable evidence that leading Vatican officials were spying on each other, notes Ed Condon of The Pillar.



The Vatican has always been known for quietly collecting intelligence about other country’s leaders, Condon remarks:





But as the current trial has made clear, there is also a parallel intelligence world of the Vatican, with senior officials bringing in outside contractors or diverting Holy See resources for their own use — often against others working in the Holy See.

