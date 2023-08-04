Catholic World News

Famed Brazilian shrine struggles with fate of mosaics by accused Jesuit abuser

August 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Last year, the Cathedral Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida installed a 43,000-square-ft. mosaic by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, the former Jesuit accused of multiple acts of sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!