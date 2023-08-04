Catholic World News

6% of US children now homeschooled

August 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Between 2019 and 2022, the number of homeschooled children in the United States grew from 2.5 million to 3.1 million, according to the report, which included comments from Catholics involved in homeschooling.

