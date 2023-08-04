Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan: India’s ruling party encourages persecution of Christians

August 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a Wall Street Journal column on Hindu nationalism in India, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said in a letter to the editor that he regretted that the column “doesn’t emphasize more the tragic persecution of Christians in India, encouraged—my on-the-ground sources tell me—by the radical Hindu nationalists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.”

