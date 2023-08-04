Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Guam’s ban on virtual prescriptions of abortion pills

August 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court ruling, a federal appeals court has upheld a Guam law that requires in-person counseling before abortion pills may be prescribed.



Two Hawaii doctors challenged the law, arguing that they were the only doctors licensed to provide “abortion care” in Guam. Hawaii and Guam are 4,000 miles apart.



Citing the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, the appeals court ruled that “the people’s representatives—not judges—decide whether to allow, ban, or regulate abortions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!