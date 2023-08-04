Catholic World News

Pope to young people at World Youth Day: God calls your authentic, not virtual, self

August 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On August 3, the second day of his apostolic journey to Portugal, Pope Francis addressed students at the Catholic University of Portugal and encouraged them to “attend to the planet and the poor.”



Later in the morning, he met with young people of Scholas Occurrentes at the local Scholas headquarters in Cascais. Founded in Buenos Aires by the future Pope Francis and now a pontifical foundation, Scholas Occurrentes is a youth education movement. The Pontiff listened to the testimony of young people of different religions, helped paint a mural that symbolizes unity in diversity, and told the youth not to be afraid to get their hands dirty.



Early in the evening, Pope Francis addressed 500,000 young people at World Youth Day’s welcome ceremony at Eduardo VII Park. “God is calling you by name,” he said, as he reflected on a passage from St. Luke’s Gospel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!