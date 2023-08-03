Catholic World News

Iraqi cardinal sets out conditions for return to Baghdad

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid recently revoked a decree, issued by his predecessor in 2013, that formally recognized Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako as the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq. Cardinal Sako then left Baghdad, the nation’s capital, for semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

