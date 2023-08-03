Catholic World News

New cardinal in Hong Kong says red hat will help ‘build bridges’ with China

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I think the appointment as cardinal will strengthen the role of the Catholic Church in Hong Kong as a bridging church, to promote exchanges and interactions between mainland China and the universal Church,” said Cardinal-designate Stephen Chow, SJ, of Hong Kong, one of the 21 new cardinals recently named by Pope Francis.

