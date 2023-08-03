Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop decries communal clashes, calls for ‘a breathing space’

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We are really tired of being the epicenter of communal clashes in the State and in the country – a situation that has refused to give us a breathing space for peace and development to thrive,” said Bishop Mark Maigida Nzukwein of Wukari, which is located in Nigeria’s Taraba State (map).

