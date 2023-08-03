Catholic World News

Middle-aged Americans aren’t going back to church

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: This article draws on survey data from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, which phrases theological survey questions from an evangelical Protestant point of view.



28% of people in Generation X (age 39 to 57) now attend a worship service weekly—down from 41% in 2020, according to a recent survey of 2,000 adults.



The Cultural Research Center also found that 68% of Americans now describe themselves as Christian, down from 77% in 2017. 50% of Americans describe themselves as Protestant, 17% as Catholic (down from 23% in 2017), 10% as belonging to a non-Christian faith, and 22% as having no religion.

