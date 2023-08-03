Catholic World News

Pope Francis blasts scandal of clergy sex abuse in Portugal and meets with survivors

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met at the apostolic nunciature in Lisbon with 13 victims of clerical sexual abuse. In February, an independent commission, using extrapolated data, stated that there have been 4,815 instances of alleged sexual abuse of minors in Catholic institutions in Portugal since 1950.

