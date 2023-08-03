Catholic World News

Awaken the ‘weary’ Church by becoming ‘restless,’ Pope tells Portugal’s clergy, religious

August 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On August 2, the first day of his apostolic journey to Portugal, Pope Francis addressed Portuguese civil leaders and members of the diplomatic corps at the Belém Cultural Center (CWN coverage, full text).



Later, Pope Francis traveled to the Jerónimos Monastery, where he celebrated Vespers with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and pastoral workers. “Now is the God-given time of grace to sail boldly into the sea of evangelization and of mission,” the Pope said.

