Pope promises to ‘stir things up’ at World Youth Day

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to reporters on his flight to Lisbon for World Youth Day, Pope Francis invoked a memorable expression of his pontificate, saying that he hoped to “stir things up” in Portugal.



During his first visit to World Youth Day as Pontiff, in Rio de Janeiro in 2013, Pope Francis encouraged young people to “hacer lio“—a phrase that could be translated as “stir things up” or, more literally, “make a mess.”



On his August 2 flight, the Pontiff said that he hoped to be “rejuvenated” by his experience at World Youth Day.

