Catholic World News

Kyrgyzstan: Church raided, nuns fined for reading Scriptures

August 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: Police raided St. Nicholas Church in Talas, Kyrgyzstan, in March, and forced two nuns to sign statements confessing their “illegal missionary activities” because they had read from the Bible during Sunday Mass.



The two women religious were fined for “carrying out religious activity without registration,” and the State Commission for Religious Affairs warned the parish that future “violations” could lead to its “liquidation.” The Church has appealed the fines.



Forum 18 sought an explanation from government officials as to why the church had been raided. As of August 2, no answer had been given.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!