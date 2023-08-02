Post-lockdown ‘baby boom’ never came; decline in birth continues
August 02, 2023
» Continue to this story on Washington Examiner
CWN Editor's Note: The US has seen a steady decline in the number of births since 2008, and a “baby boom” anticipated after the Covid lockdown failed to materialize, writes Timothy Carney of the Washington Examiner.
The lockdown brought “the largest single-year percentage drop on record—almost 4% fewer babies” in 2020, Carney notes. The number of births increased slightly the next year, but by 2022 had resumed a downward trend, with an average annual decrease of 0.8%.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!