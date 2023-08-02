Catholic World News

St. Louis archdiocese suspends parish mergers, awaiting Rome’s decision

August 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on KSDK

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis has announced that it will hold off on plans to merge some parishes, to await the results of parishioners’ appeals to Rome.



An archdiocesan reorganization plan, in which mergers would reduce the number of parishes from 178 to 134, went into effect on August 1. But the archdiocese suspended the implementation of the plans for parishes that had appealed to the Vatican.



While Archbishop Michael Rozanski had denied the pleas to keep these parishes operating, when they appealed to Rome he suspended the mergers out of “respect for each parishioner’s right to this recourse,” the archdiocese said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!