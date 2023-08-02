Catholic World News

‘Sinuous minimalism’ marks altar, other furnishings for the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Wallpaper, a design and architecture magazine, has published images of the altar, ambo, cathedra, and other liturgical furnishings for the interior of the restored Notre-Dame de Paris.



In June, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris chose Guillaume Bardet to design these objects; the French designer’s work is “defined by a sinuous minimalism,” in the words of the report. The cathedral, which suffered a major fire in 2019, is scheduled to reopen in 2024.

