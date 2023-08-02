Catholic World News

CDC says transgendered people can ‘chestfeed’ babies; critics warn of health risks

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published guidance on the “chestfeeding” of infants by transgendered people.



The recent report from The National Desk cited concerns from doctors who said that hormonal drugs involved in helping men produce milk may be harmful to infants.

