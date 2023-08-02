Catholic World News

Bishop laments Netanyahu government’s weak response to growing anti-Christian violence

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rafic Nahra, auxiliary bishop of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and patriarchal vicar for Israel, lamented the rising violence against Christians in Israel since a new government assumed power in December.



Although there “surely is not an organized activity or policy of the government against Christians,” the government’s reaction to increased violence by Jewish extremists is “very, very weak,” Bishop Nahra said.

