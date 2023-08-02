Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman: ‘A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, called for vigilance in the face of the “extraordinary danger” posed by nuclear weapons.



Bishop Malloy’s statement came a day after a leading Russian official threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.



“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” he said in an August 1 statement. “I call on the Catholic faithful and people of goodwill to pray that the leaders of our nation, and those around the world who govern the control of such weapons, will earnestly seek to make critically needed progress on arms control.”



“Knowing the horrors that can be unleashed in a nuclear war, beseeching Our Lady of Fatima, may these leaders discover new pathways to peace heretofore unseen,” he added.

