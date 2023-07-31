Catholic World News

Bolivian prosecutor looks to identify Jesuit superiors in abuse inquiry

July 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bolivian law-enforcement officials, investigating charges of sexual abuse by Catholic clerics, have asked the Archdiocese of Cochabamba to identify the Jesuit provincials serving between 1999 and 2001.



The prosecutors’ inquiry comes after testimony by a former Jesuit that superiors had been aware of sex-abuse complaints.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!