Pope Francis calls Russia to renew Ukraine grain deal

July 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us not cease to pray for beleaguered Ukraine, where the war is destroying everything, even grain,” Pope Francis said on July 30, as he referred to the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which permitted Ukraine to export its grain from certain ports.



“This is a grave offense to God, because grain is His gift to feed humanity; and the cry of millions of brothers and sisters who suffer hunger rises to Heaven,” the Pope continued. “I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, that the Black Sea Initiative may be restored and grain may be transported safely.”

