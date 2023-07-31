Catholic World News

Vietnamese Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement

July 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The permanent presence of an apostolic vicar will help the people of God in Vietnam feel concrete communion with the Holy Father, live out and bear witness to the Gospel among the nation more actively,” Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, said after an agreement between the Holy See and Vietnam that allows for a resident papal representative in the Southeast Asian nation.

