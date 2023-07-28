Catholic World News

Vietnam to have first post-war resident papal representative

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on July 27.



After the meeting, the Joint Working Group between Vietnam and the Holy See announced an “Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam.” The representative will be the first resident papal representative in Vietnam since the Communist nation broke off diplomatic relations with the Holy See.



It was the tenth session of the joint working group, which began to meet in 2009.



The last Apostolic Delegate to Vietnam, Archbishop Henri Lemaître, was transferred to Uganda in December 1975, eight months after Saigon (the capital of South Vietnam, since renamed Ho Chi Minh City) fell to the invading forces of Communist North Vietnam.

