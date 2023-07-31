Catholic World News

Vatican Library, Latin American Rabbinical Seminary launch joint course

July 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Library and the Latin American Rabbinical Seminary in Buenos Aires have launched a joint course to study Hebrew texts in the Vatican Library. The course was suggested by leaders of the Latin American Rabbinical Seminary following a meeting with Pope Francis.

