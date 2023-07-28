Catholic World News

Young prelate named to succeed Archbishop Fernandez in Argentina

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Gabriel Mestre of Mar del Plata to be Archbishop of La Plata, Argentina—succeeding Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom he named earlier this month to be prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.



Bishop Mestre, who reflects the pastoral priorities of Pope Francis, is 54 years old—relatively young to be named archbishop of one of Argentina’s largest sees. His appointment continues a recent pattern in which the Pontiff has named young archbishops to prominent sees, where they might continue in office well beyond the end of his pontificate.

