Syracuse diocese announces $100M bankruptcy settlement

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Syracuse (NY) has announced that it has agreed to a $100 million settlement with abuse victims as part of its bankruptcy reorganization—the largest such settlement since 2007.



According to FAQs published by the diocese, the Diocese of Syracuse will contribute $50 million; parishes will contribute $45 million; and other diocesan entities will contribute $5 million.



In a letter to the faithful, Bishop Douglas Lucia asked that the Mass for the Forgiveness of Sins be celebrated in all parishes on July 29-30.

