Pope: St. Francis’ Rule is a compass that guides the way

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface of Brulicante di vita: 800 anni della regola di san Francesco [Teeming with Life: 800 Years of the Rule of St. Francis], by Father Zdzisław Kijas, OFM Conv.



“To those who ask him,” Pope Francis wrote, St. Francis of Assisi “shows that Jesus is the only Master; the heart of the choice consists in following in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

