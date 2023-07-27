Catholic World News

Jesuits ‘pass the buck’ on Rupnik discipline

July 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In a critique of a statement released by the Jesuit order about the expulsion of Father Marko Rupnik, Father Raymond de Souza sees the Jesuits’ stand as an “obvious attempt to pass the buck.”



Contrary to the complaint of Jesuit superiors, canon law did allow for further disciplinary action against the accused artist, Father de Souza shows. By severing him from their Society, but allowing him to remain a priest, Father de Souza concludes: “The Jesuits appeared content to say that Father Rupnik was not their problem anymore.”





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!