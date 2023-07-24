Catholic World News

Jesuits: Rupnik expelled; Vatican barred further discipline

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Society of Jesus has confirmed that Father Marko Rupnik has been expelled from the religious order, and said that further disciplinary actions were not allowed under the Vatican rules in place.



Father Johan Verschueren, who had been Rupnik’s superior, confirmed that complaints of sexual abuse against the former Jesuit were “very highly credible,” and added that the case was aggravated by his “stubborn refusal to observe the vow of obedience.”



Father Verschueren said that because the complaints against him involved adults rather than young people, the Church laws in place at the time did not allow for a canonical trial that might have led to laicization. Thus although he is no longer a Jesuit, Rupnik remains a priest—now without an ecclesiastical superior.



Rupnik has denied the charges against him, which have been made by a number of women religious. However, he has not appealed his dismissal from the Jesuit order.



The Aletti Center, an art studio in Rome founded by Rupnik, has strongly defended him against the abuse charges. Father Verschueren said that the Jesuits will terminate their association with the Center.

