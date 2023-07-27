Catholic World News

German bishops meet with Vatican officials on ‘Synodal Path’ plans

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the German bishops’ conference met with leading Vatican officials on July 27, to discuss the German hierarchy’s plans to implement their “Synodal Path” despite Vatican disapproval.



A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that the discussion “took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere.” The day’s negotiations were described as “a continuation of the dialogue initiated during the ad limina visit of the German bishops in November 2022, and the statement indicated that further talks were planned.



The Vatican officials participating in the talks included the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin; the outgoing prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Luis Ladaria; and the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity, Cardinal Kurt Koch. The prominence of those participants seems a clear indication of the importance that the Vatican attaches to the talks, and to the effort to prevent an outright break between between German episcopal conference and the Holy See.

