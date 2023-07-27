Catholic World News

Indian bishop defends priest accused of abuse

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop in India has cautioned against a rush to judgment in the case of a priest who has been arrested on a sexual-assault charge involving a teenager.



“We have a zero tolerance policy in our diocese,” said Bishop Francis Serrao of Shimago. “But the same time, unless a person is proved guilty, he cannot be called guilty.” He added that the accused priest, Father Francis Fernandes, has not previously been accused of misconduct, and has a reputation as “very reliable, committed, and an upright man.”

