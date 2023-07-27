Catholic World News

‘The Lord is always by your side’: Pope Francis speaks with Melbourne pilgrims

July 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Melbourne

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on July 26 with pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Melbourne who will be attending World Youth Day in Lisbon.



“The main message I want to get across is that the Lord is always by your side—always,” the Pope said as he addressed questions from the Australian youth. “Even in the most difficult moments, he is always with us. He never tires of walking with us!”



“Sometimes, things just happen,” Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne tweeted. “Our pilgrims in Rome just had an hour with Pope Francis. Just ourselves. Wow.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!