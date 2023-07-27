Catholic World News

1 year after papal visit, Canadian bishops take stock

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: One year after Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Canada, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops took stock of the visit and emphasized actions taken to promote reconciliation with indigenous peoples.



The Archdiocese of Edmonton also released a six-minute video, “Papal Visit to Canada, One Year Later.”

