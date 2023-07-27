Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch warns of rising attacks on churches by Jewish extremists

July 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem spoke with Vatican News about the rising number of attacks on churches and cemeteries by Jewish extremists.



Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa said that the Israeli government, with the exception of President Isaac Herzog, has not given the attacks the attention they deserve.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!