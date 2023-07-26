Catholic World News

Nicaraguan government freezes priests’ retirement fund

July 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan government has frozen the bank account that holds retirement funds for Catholic priests.



Elderly priests are not receiving the monthly stipends they expected, because of the government’s latest action against the Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!