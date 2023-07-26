Catholic World News

Update on number, status of US diocesan bankruptcies

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The National Catholic Register provides a summary of the bankruptcy proceedings involving Catholic dioceses and archdioceses in the US:



Twenty-nine dioceses have now filed for bankruptcy protection. Twelve are now in the process; seventeen have emerged.



In every case, the bankruptcy filing was triggered by the prospect of large payments to settle sex-abuse claims. A recent rash of new diocesan bankruptcies has resulted from state laws extending the statute of limitations for abuse complaints.

