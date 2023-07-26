Catholic World News

Pope suppresses 2 Vatican foundations, creates another

July 26, 2023

Pope Francis has suppressed two Vatican foundations, the Good Samaritan Foundation and the Justice and Peace Foundation, and established the Van Thuân Foundation in their place.

The rescript, announced by Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, was dated July 3, and was approved during a July 3 papal audience with Cardinal Czerny. The rescript, however, was not made public until July 25, the day it went into effect.

Pope St. John Paul II founded the Good Samaritan Foundation in 2004 to provide relief to those who suffer from AIDS. In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI established the Justice and Peace Foundation in memory of Cardinal François-Xavier Nguyễn Văn Thuận (1928-2002) to assist people in impoverished nations and provide scholarships for students studying the Church’s social doctrine. Cardinal Văn Thuận was declared venerable in 2017.

In his announcement, Cardinal Czerny stated the Pope Francis delegated to him the authority to issue statues for the new Van Thuân Foundation, and that the Pope ordered the assets of the suppressed foundations transferred to the new foundation. It is unclear whether the new foundation will have a purpose similar to the purposes for which donors gave funds to the suppressed foundations.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!