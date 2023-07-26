Catholic World News

Influence of religious orders on Catholic colleges to wane significantly over next 20 years

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 47% of Catholic college presidents in the United States believe that the religious orders that sponsor their colleges “will likely have less than 20 years before they can no longer exercise sponsorship in a meaningful way,” according to a report published by the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.

