New Catholic Charities USA head is laywoman with leadership, philanthropy background

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities USA, which addresses poverty and provides disaster relief in the United States, has named Kerry Alys Robinson as its next president and CEO. She will succeed Sister Donna Markham, OP.

