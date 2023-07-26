Catholic World News

‘Tell Congress to maintain critical food security programs in the Farm Bill,’ USCCB urges faithful

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments made in an April letter to leaders of the House and Senate agriculture committees, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has called on the faithful to urge members of Congress to “ensure protection and funding of key food security programs in the 2023 Farm Bill.”



The Farm Bill, approved every five years, provides massive funding for an array of federal programs. In 2018, President Donald Trump signed into law an $867-billion bill.

